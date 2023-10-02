Chiefs Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' powerful message to Zach Wilson, new WR1 emerging, and more
- He's no Rodgers but.... Patrick Mahomes gave Jets' Zach Wilson a bit of advice
- Who's the unexpected WR1 who could dominate this season?
- It's hip to be a Chiefs fan: A-listers swarmed MetLife on Sunday night
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: All the A-listers in attendance for Sunday night's game
It's official: the NFL community has Taylor Swift fatigue. It's a weary affliction that comes from seeing the pop star one too many times on a football broadcast, and there's no cure in sight.
To shift attention away from the NFL's hottest "it" couple right now, the stars came out to watch Patrick Mahomes and Zach Wilson battle it out at MetLife. We personally find it hilarious that a handful of the nation's most famous celebrities came all the way out to New Jersey, the buttcrack of the East Coast, to watch, out of all quarterbacks, Zach frigging Wilson, but that's just the power that Taylor Swift wields. And Mahomes, we suppose.
Here are all the A-listers who attended the Chiefs' win on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers
He swooped in like Batman, and one can only assume that after the game, Rodgers spread his cape and glided back down to the darkness of his cave to rehab his Achilles. It's incredible that the Jets quarterback is a New Jersey hero without even completing a pass for his team. The Dark Knight will rise again.
Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and of course, Taylor Swift
In the picture below you have Wolverine, a fourth-tier Welsh soccer club owner, Serena Van Der Woodsen, and the unavoidable Taylor Swift. The Chiefs-Swiftie crossover is happening in 2023 and no one can stop it. The NFL even centered an entire Sunday Night Football promo on Taylor Swift, and who knows how many Swift-related puns the announcers dropped during the game.
Welcome to New York -- er, New Jersey -- indeed.
Jeremy Strong
Kendall Roy arrived at MetLife Stadium presumably after dropping down from his helicopter. The eldest boy had to watch two other eldest boys (Mahomes and Wilson) do eldest boy things.
Paul Rudd
Probably more likable than Travis Kelce, tbh.
Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift (again)
Remember how we said Taylor Swift was unavoidable? Here she is with the Queen of the North.
Antoni Porowski and Taylor Swift (last time, we promise)
A beloved member of the Fab 5 also made an appearance at the Chiefs-Jets game with his friend, Tay--- yeah, we're not even going to say it.