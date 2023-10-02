Chiefs Rumors: Patrick Mahomes' powerful message to Zach Wilson, new WR1 emerging, and more
- He's no Rodgers but.... Patrick Mahomes gave Jets' Zach Wilson a bit of advice
- Who's the unexpected WR1 who could dominate this season?
- It's hip to be a Chiefs fan: A-listers swarmed MetLife on Sunday night
By Kristen Wong
Chiefs Rumors: Rashee Rice emerges as WR1 through four weeks
Add Rashee Rice to Patrick Mahomes' "favorites" club, which so far only includes Travis Kelce.
The second-round rookie recorded three catches on five targets for 32 yards on Sunday night, which is hardly an impressive stat line. What is impressive, however, is his clear chemistry with Mahomes. Rice's targets trailed only Kelce, and that isn't an anomaly.
Through four weeks of the season, Rice is the Chiefs' second-most targeted receiver with 19 total. Kelce has the most with 26; behind Rice, Skyy Moore has 15 and Justin Watson has 13.
According to Arrowhead Addict's Adam Best, Rice also leads Chiefs wideouts with 2.5 yards per route run and has the highest PFF grade in the unit (79.0).
After all that offseason talk about Kadarius Toney developing into Mahomes' top weapon, it's the underdog Rice who has proved he's the most consistent and effective wide receiver out there.
As long as Rice continues to gel with Mahomes, he could see many more deep passes and end zone targets headed his way.