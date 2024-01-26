3 offseason moves the Cleveland Browns have to make to take the next step
The club went from last place a year ago to a playoff appearance in 2023. What can the Cleveland Browns do to finally reach the Super Bowl?
They utilized five different starting quarterbacks this season and were jump-started by a 16-year veteran. They were the first team since the 2003 St. Louis Rams to lead the NFL in turnovers and make the playoffs. They fielded the top-ranked defense this season, although it had a long afternoon at Houston in the wild-card round.
The Cleveland Browns remain one of four franchises (although the Texans and Lions are still alive in the playoffs) that have never played on Super Sunday. What can general manager Andrew Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski and this organization do to change history?
3. Re-sign linebackers Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr.
Both of these pros could test the free-agent market in March. This season, Sione Takitaki played in 15 games and made seven starts. He finished third on the team with 64 defensive stops, a pair of sacks, one interception and three passes defensed. The former BYU product has been a solid performer for this club since coming to Cleveland as a third-round pick in 2019.
Anthony Walker Jr. was a 12-game starter in 2023 but finished the season on injured reserve. He came up with 42 defensive stops, knocked down four passes, forced a fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries. Fellow linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah led the team with 98 tackles and was recently added to the Pro Bowl.
This could come down to a decision between Walker (71.7) and Takitaki (70.7), the former ranked slightly higher by Pro Football Focus. Keeping Jim Schwartz’s defensive unit together as much as possible would be a good move.