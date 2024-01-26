3 offseason moves the Cleveland Browns have to make to take the next step
The club went from last place a year ago to a playoff appearance in 2023. What can the Cleveland Browns do to finally reach the Super Bowl?
2. Add more depth to the running back position
It was an ugly scene on a Monday night at Pittsburgh in Week 2. Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was having his way with the Steelers defense, running 10 times for 64 yards. He would go down on the second play of the second quarter with a knee injury.
The four-time Pro Bowler was lost for the remainder of 2023. Jerome Ford would pick up the slack and the Browns would bring back old friend Kareem Hunt. Ford finished with 1,132 yards from scrimmage and tied for the team lead in touchdowns (9) with Hunt, who ran for 411 yards. All of his scores came via the ground.
As for Chubb, Kevin Stefanski recently had this to say (via Browns Wire). “I don’t have an update other than to say he’s doing great, he’s progressing. He’s doing everything he’s supposed to do, if not more so. We’ll see how it goes.”
While Ford just wrapped up his second NFL season, Hunt was just a quick fix and can test free agency in March. Could Berry go after more insurance when it comes to the offensive backfield? The Browns finished 12th in the NFL in rushing yards per game (118.6). However, Cleveland was held below 100 yards on the ground in five of their final eight games and ran for only 56 yards in the playoff loss to the Texans.