Clubhouse quotes and insights to how Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks defeated Phillies in Game 3
With their backs against the wall, the Diamondbacks pulled out an impressive 2-1 win against the Phillies in the NLCS. Here's how they did it.
Where does the NLCS stand now?
For the Diamondbacks, they’ve preached optimism. They believe that the win on Thursday can be used as a launching pad for Game 4. The Phillies, meanwhile, have continually stated that they are onto Game 4, with Brandon Marsh saying that the team has already moved on from the Game 3 loss.
It’s difficult to imagine the Diamondbacks keeping the Phillies’ lineup quiet once again, especially as they turn to Joe Mantiply in a bullpen game for Game 4. It’s where the Diamondbacks’ lack of starting pitching depth could be exposed. But this is why the Diamondbacks hired Brent Strom, regarded as one of the best pitching coaches in baseball.
Immediately after the Game 3 victory, Strom looked across the Diamondbacks’ locker room and waved over to Mantiply. The two disappeared into a private area, surely to study the Phillies’ lineup and to begin the process of putting together a game plan for Game 4. The Phillies will surely be ready, and it will take everything from Strom and the Diamondbacks’ pitching staff to piece together 27 outs against the vaunted Phillies lineup on Friday.
“Just have to dust yourself off and come back tomorrow,” Thompson said, “and that's what this team does.”
If they are successful in doing so, they’ll be one win away from reaching the World Series for a second consecutive season. If the Diamondbacks win Game 4, they will ensure that the series goes back to Philadelphia – and considering their status as underdogs, will put the pressure squarely on the Phillies.
Which makes Game 4 critical for both teams, and could very well determine the outcome of the series.