Clubhouse quotes and insights to how Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks defeated Phillies in Game 3
With their backs against the wall, the Diamondbacks pulled out an impressive 2-1 win against the Phillies in the NLCS. Here's how they did it.
Alek Thomas, Brandon Pfaadt overcome adversity
In the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse, minutes after the game ended, outfielder Alek Thomas remembered the moment before both he and Pfaadt were optioned to Triple-A together earlier this season.
“We got breakfast together. Hang out together. We knew we were going to be back and go through all the adversity to get back here,” Thomas said. “To look back on it, we were down on ourselves. Now, we’re happy. None of that matters. We’re just going to keep on doing our thing. But it’s definitely an awesome moment for him today.”
For Thomas, the addition of Tommy Pham midseason, as well as having veteran players Evan Longoria and Ketel Marte in the locker room, was instrumental in getting back to the majors and bouncing back. “They are all veterans, but they all have different qualities. You take bits and pieces from each guy, and they help you with your mindset. For us being so young, it’s been pretty invaluable.”
The presence of those veterans and the emergence of star rookie Corbin Carroll helped position the Diamondbacks to upset the Brewers and Dodgers. The pitching stepped up throughout the regular season and has continued into the postseason. It’s put the Diamondbacks in position to come back from an early 2-0 deficit against the hottest team in baseball and while their Cinderella run surprised many observers, that has not been the case for the players themselves.
“I wouldn’t say we’re surprised,” Thomas said. “We’re definitely just going about our business and things seem to fall our way. We’re going to keep with that mindset and not think that we shouldn’t be here. We definitely should be here based on what we’ve done this season and what we’ve proven to the league.”
“I believe in this team,” Ketel Marte said.