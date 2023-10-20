Clubhouse quotes and insights to how Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks defeated Phillies in Game 3
With their backs against the wall, the Diamondbacks pulled out an impressive 2-1 win against the Phillies in the NLCS. Here's how they did it.
With the Arizona Diamondbacks’ season seemingly on the line, the team entering Thursday with a 2-0 deficit in the NLCS, Brandon Pfaadt was put in a difficult position. The right-handed rookie pulled through with the best performance of his career in a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
In 5.2 innings pitched, Pfaadt allowed only two hits, zero runs and struck out nine batters. He tamed a ferocious Phillies lineup and when manager Torey Lovullo went to take him out in the sixth inning, with Kyle Schwarber looming in the on-deck circle, fans at Chase Field booed. But Lovullo was adamant about not letting Pfaadt go a third time through the vaunted Phillies lineup and elected to take him out despite him cruising and only throwing 70 pitches.
“He did a nice job,” Phillies manager Rob Thompson said. “He threw strikes, mixed his pitches well, kept us off balance. It's a guy we haven't seen before, so it's a little bit different. But I thought he did a good job.”
The Diamondbacks having Pfaadt pitch in Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series against the Dodgers, a game that they won to sweep Los Angeles, underscored their confidence in the right-hander. They turned down significant trade inquiries for Pfaadt at the July 31 deadline, according to major-league sources, and believed that he had the ability to be a long-term stalwart in their rotation.
It was not always smooth sailing in 2023 for Pfaadt, however. While he has a fastball-heavy attack, the Diamondbacks optioned him to the minors to work on his secondary pitches. Pitching coach Brent Strom moved Pfaadt to the other side of the rubber on the mound the last time he was optioned. Since then, he has been a totally different pitcher, and on Thursday became:
- The first pitcher in baseball postseason history with back-to-back starts allowing zero runs and zero walks
- The first starting pitcher in Diamondbacks history with nine or more strikeouts in a playoff start
- The seventh most strikeouts by a rookie in a postseason game (9)
It’s given the Diamondbacks a third reliable starter behind Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly. And on Thursday, it got them right back into the series against what had looked like an unstoppable Phillies team.
“That’s what we’ve been doing all year,” Christian Walker said. “Backs against the wall, and someone steps up.”