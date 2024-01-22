3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week
A pair of Mountain West schools and a Top 10 SEC program are among the ranked college basketball teams that find themselves on upset alert in Week 12.
2. No. 24 Colorado State (@ Nevada, Jan. 24)
There always seems to be one mid-major conference that is stacked with good teams capable of beating each other up on a nightly basis. That honor belongs to the Mountain West in 2024 as the league has seen four different teams cycle through the Top 25 and six with at least 15 wins.
The Mountain West's most consistent team has been Colorado State, which put together a tremendous non-conference performance with the one loss coming to a good Saint Mary's team. The Rams have gotten off to a 3-0 start in league games at home but have dropped their first two road matchups to Utah State and Boise State.
The road is calling again for the Rams on Wednesday as they head to Nevada to take on the Wolf Pack, who might be the most underrated team in the conference right now. Nevada is 15-4 on the season but enters this game desperate to snap a three-game losing streak, with the last two coming on the road by a combined seven points.
The process has clearly been good for Nevada, which is a few bounces of the basketball away from being off to a 17-2 start. This will be a very difficult game for the Rams to win and they need to find a way to win away from home in league games if they want to avoid getting tripped up in this one.