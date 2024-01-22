3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week
A pair of Mountain West schools and a Top 10 SEC program are among the ranked college basketball teams that find themselves on upset alert in Week 12.
After an extremely wacky start to January, things stabilized a bit in the college basketball world in Week 11. The only team inside the Top 5 of the AP Top 25 to fall was Kansas, which dropped to No. 7 in this week's poll after a road loss at West Virginia.
Another Top 10 team that got upset last week was Baylor, whose loss to Kansas State on the road was one of the shots called in this space seven days ago. Let's take a look at three more ranked teams who could be in jeopardy of getting upset this week, beginning with a Top 10 team from the SEC.
3. No. 8 Auburn (@ Alabama, Jan. 24)
Fewer teams in the country are hotter than Auburn, which has surged into the Top 10 on the strength of an 11-game winning streak. The Tigers' high-flying offense is paced by Johni Broome, who averages 15.7 points per game, and they have lost just once since dropping their first game of the season in a neutral-site tilt against Baylor.
Fewer games in the SEC are tougher for Auburn than their trip to Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide. While the Auburn-Alabama rivalry is more notorious on the gridiron, the Crimson Tide are always eager to take the Tigers down a peg on the hardwood as well.
Nate Oats' team isn't ranked right now but Alabama is battle tested after playing a rigorous non-conference schedule that included matchups against Purdue, Creighton and Arizona. That slate has helped prepare the Crimson Tide for SEC play, where they have gotten off to a 5-1 start, and they have an excellent chance to make it 6-1 by sending the Tigers home with a loss.