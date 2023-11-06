3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, Nov. 6-12
College basketball season is finally underway and these three ranked teams need to be on upset alert in Week 1.
After a long wait, the college basketball season is finally underway as Week 1 tips off with a huge slate of games tonight. The top teams usually kick off the season with winnable games, but those bold enough to schedule actual competition in the first week of the season do expose themselves to potential danger in the form of upsets.
Over the course of the season, we will highlight the ranked teams in danger of falling victim to upsets each week.
Let's start off in Week 1 with three teams that could be in jeopardy of picking up an early loss, beginning with Baylor.
3 College Basketball Teams That Should Be On Upset Alert In Week 1
No. 20 Baylor Bears (vs. Auburn, Nov. 7)
Scheduling tough non-conference games early is an important step for teams with NCAA Tournament aspirations like Baylor, which checked in at No. 20 in the AP Poll and No. 23 in FanSided's Preseason Rankings. Scott Drew has to blend a lot of new talent together into a potential tournament team, which is why his decision to schedule a power conference foe for the Bears' first regular season game is curious.
Baylor is set for a neutral site tilt on Tuesday against Auburn at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota, a tremendous venue for games that has a unique atmosphere for his team to experience. Auburn is a solid mid-tier SEC team that was projected sixth in the league's preseason poll and has an experienced coach on its side in Bruce Pearl.
The Tigers will be ready for this game and are more than capable of tripping up Baylor if the Bears' pieces aren't fully gelled together yet. A loss here wouldn't be a killer for Baylor but it shouldn't shock anybody if Auburn is more in sync early on.