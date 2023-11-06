3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week, Nov. 6-12
College basketball season is finally underway and these three ranked teams need to be on upset alert in Week 1.
No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (at Wisconsin, Nov. 10)
The Volunteers are getting a ton of hype this season as the preseason favorites in the SEC. Rick Barnes' team is loaded with experience in the backcourt as Zakai Zegler, Josiah Jordan-James and Santiago Vescovi are all back to serve as the team's leaders.
After starting the season at home against Tennessee Tech on Monday, the Volunteers play their first true road game on Friday at Wisconsin. This will be a good road test for Tennessee since the Kohl Center is a tough place to play, especially with the Badgers looking to rebound after a rough season a year ago.
The thing that makes this matchup scary for upset potential is that both teams like to play a more deliberate tempo, meaning fewer possessions and fewer opportunites for points. If the shots aren't falling for Tennessee, which will happen every now and then, Wisconsin will be able to hang around.
There wouldn't be a better way for Wisconsin to signal that they are back as a Big Ten threat by scoring an upset over the SEC favorites. The Volunteers will need to be ready for everything the Badgers can throw at them in a physical slugfest.