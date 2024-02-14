5 five-star freshmen who will have the biggest impact in 2024
Coming into college with a five-star label is not always the best thing for a promising prospect.
By John Buhler
3. Georgia CB Ellis Robinson IV (No. 2 overall, Bradenton, FL)
Ellis Robinson IV originally hails from Connecticut, but made a home for himself at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida the last two years. He is going to one of the best programs in the country in the Georgia Bulldogs, where he will be developed by so many great defensive backs coaches. Kirby Smart, Travaris Robinson, Donte Williams and Will Muschamp all specialize in coaching up those guys.
Georgia is on the same shortlist as Ohio State to potentially win the College Football Playoff this season. I am biased, as this is my alma mater, but I really like Georgia's chances of making it three national titles in four years with this group. If the defense is just a tick better across the board, that might be enough. More importantly, Smart is not afraid to play his young defensive backs regularly.
There are other defensive backs who just recently Committed to the G, but Robinson is the most talented of the bunch. While KJ Bolden could be just as good as Robinson, the fact that Robinson has essentially already been at boarding school for a few years makes him far more mature than his years. It would not shock me if he slotted into nickel and dime packages in Athens this season for Georgia.
Defensive backs can make a big impact, but it is not often as notable as it is at other position groups.