5 five-star freshmen who will have the biggest impact in 2024
Coming into college with a five-star label is not always the best thing for a promising prospect.
By John Buhler
2. Colorado OT Jordan Seaton (No. 17 overall, Bradenton, FL)
Jordan Seaton has the chance to be the most important five-star signee of this recruiting class. I am not joking around. The fact the former IMG standout opted to go play his college football for Deion Sanders speaks volumes. Not only is he down with Coach Prime, but Seaton is exactly the type of player the Colorado Buffaloes are in need of. Beefy linemen who will wreak havoc in the new Big 12.
Seaton originally hails from Washington, D.C. Although he could have gone to play for Mike Locksley at Maryland, I love the upside of him going to Colorado right now. He will be tasked with keeping a Heisman Trophy contender in Shedeur Sanders upright in what will be his final season in Boulder. If the Buffs can be just slightly better than they were a year ago, they will go from 4-8 to at least 8-4.
The fact that Seaton picked Colorado over a Big Ten or SEC school says everything. While the new Big 12 is going to be such a fun conference to watch and cover, Seaton will probably be a better athlete than most defensive linemen he goes up against. More importantly, Colorado was awful at best in the trenches last year in their final season in the Pac-12. Seaton's arrival is pure oxygen.
The only person who will be more impactful is a quarterback who gets to start games right away.