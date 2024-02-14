5 five-star freshmen who will have the biggest impact in 2024
Coming into college with a five-star label is not always the best thing for a promising prospect.
By John Buhler
1. Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola (No. 21 overall, Buford, GA)
Dylan Raiola had to be No. 1. There was no other option. The former Ohio State and Georgia commit flipped in the 11th hour to go play for his father's alma mater of Nebraska. All things equal, this is where he should have gone to school to begin with. His father Dominic is a Cornhuskers legend from his playing days under Frank Solich. Raiola's Uncle Donovan is the Cornhuskers' offensive line coach.
Even though I think Raiola massively downgraded at offensive coordinator from Mike Bobo to Marcus Satterfield upon flipping from Georgia to Nebraska, going to the Huskers gives him the best chance to start right away. UNL has not gone to a bowl game since Raiola could shave his face. The Huskers went 5-7 under Matt Rhule during his first season at Lincoln. Year two or three is when it usually pops.
I expect Raiola's first year at Nebraska to be a baptism by fire of sorts, but I think he will come out of it just fine. It is not about touchdown-to-interception ratio, but rather getting comfortable playing in a Big Ten that now features four former Pac-12 schools in Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington. Look for Raiola to take his lumps as a freshman before having a sensational sophomore season in 2025.
We are going to see first-hand why he was such a sought-after prospect coming out of ... Phoenix???