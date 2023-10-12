College football rankings: Ranking the 14 remaining undefeated teams in 2023
How do the 14 remaining unbeatens ranks heading into Week 7?
By Drew Koch
3. Florida State Seminoles (5-0)
There might not be a better team in all of college football this season than the Florida State Seminoles. And yet, I can't bring myself to rank them any higher than No. 3. FSU has done everything right this season, and yet it seems as though the Noles continue to be overlooked.
Head coach Mike Norvell has the Seminoles playing at an extremely high level right now, and he's going to have to keep the foot on the gas with tough matchups against Duke and Miami still on the schedule. On the plus side, FSU does not have to play UNC or Louisville this season.
2. Michigan Wolverines (6-0)
Michigan's schedule has been soft, but until last week against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, not one team had managed to score over seven points. As good as Penn State's defense has been this season, the Wolverines are No. 1 in scoring defense, allowing just 6.6 points per game.
Combine that with the No. 17 scoring offense in the country, and Jim Harbaugh might have his best team ever assembled in Ann Arbor. Michigan faces a brutal three-game stretch to end the season, but will host the Buckeye in the Big House this November.
1. Georgia Bulldogs (6-0)
To be the best, you've got to beat the best. No one has done that this season, and until another team comes along and knocks off the defending back-to-back National Champions, I refuse to take them out of the top spot.
The Georgia Bulldogs got a wake-up call about two weeks ago against Auburn. The Tigers almost upset UGA on the road, but Kirby Smart's team prevailed 27-20. They then took out their frustrations on the Kentucky Wildcats last week. UK had been undefeated until they ran into the buzzsaw that is the University of Georgia.
After this week, there will be at least one less undefeated team in college football. With the Washington Huskies playing the Oregon Ducks, this list could shrink to at least 13, if not fewer by this time next week.