College football rankings: Ranking the 14 remaining undefeated teams in 2023
How do the 14 remaining unbeatens ranks heading into Week 7?
By Drew Koch
6. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)
Penn State has the best defense in the country. There's really no comparison. James Franklin has the Nittany Lions playing at a very high level on the defensive side of the football, and that's going to keep them in almost every game they play.
But can the offense come through when it's needed? Penn State gets a cupcake this week in UMass and then goes on the road to The Shoe in Columbus for a head-to-head battle with Ohio State. If Penn State is looking to prove their worth, that's the game they've got to circle on the calendar.
5. Oregon Ducks (5-0)
College football fans saw how dominant the Oregon Ducks can be after they boat-raced Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes on national television a few weeks back. But that was a game the Ducks were supposed to win.
Can Dan Lanning get his team's defense as fired up for this week's game in Seattle as they were in front of the home crowd back in Eugene? If Oregon hopes to remain undefeated, the Ducks will have to take down the Washington Huskies on the road this week.
4. Washington Huskies (5-0)
Michael Penix Jr. has been phenomenal this season. If he's not the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, he's definitely in the conversation. The Huskies have the best passing offense in the nation and are averaging nearly 450 yards through the air.
As was mentioned with Oregon, this week is separation Saturday for these two undefeated Pac-12 programs. Somebody is leaving Husky Stadium with a blemish on their record. Will it be coach DeBoer's team or do the Ducks have the Huskies' number?