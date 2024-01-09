College Football Rankings 2024: Way-too-early Top 25 projections for next season
- Michigan not in the Top 5 after national championship
- Trio of SEC powers vie for Top 3 in the rankings
- Oregon, Ole Miss look to crash the party in Top 10
College football rankings 2024, Early Top 25 projections: No. 8-7
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2023 Record: 10-3)
Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are planning to play the transfer portal game at quarterback again after a season with Sam Hartman, but Riley Leonard is another upgrade for the offense as the Duke transfer has untapped potential that could be unlocked in a more talent-laden offense.
While the Irish will incur some big-time losses with Audric Estime, Joe Alt and more, they have some real promise with Jeremiyah Love stepping in for Estime and the offensive line will continue to be a strong suit for Notre Dame as well. If Freeman can get some younger defensive players to make a leap in the 2024 season, a favorable schedule sets up for Notre Dame to get an at-large CFP berth in the new format.
7. Ole Miss Rebels (2023 Record: 11-2)
If ever there was a year that Lane Kiffin can glue himself to the throne as “The Portal King”, it will be the 2024 season for the Ole Miss Rebels. A team that was already bringing back quarterback Jaxson Dart and a ton of receiving talent – though not Quinshon Judkins after he hit the portal – is now adding one of the most lucrative transfer portal classes we’ve ever seen to try and make a whole-hearted run at the 12-team Playoff.
Ole Miss’ biggest issue in 2023 was on defense, but the Rebels have brought in Walter Nolen, Princely Umanmielen and several others to fill the big holes on that side of the ball. With the returning production on top of the high-end transfers who will be entering the fray in Oxford, Ole Miss also has one of the most favorable schedules in the SEC next season. It’s all shaping up for a magical run from the Rebs.