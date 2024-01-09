College Football Rankings 2024: Way-too-early Top 25 projections for next season
- Michigan not in the Top 5 after national championship
- Trio of SEC powers vie for Top 3 in the rankings
- Oregon, Ole Miss look to crash the party in Top 10
College football rankings 2024, Early Top 25 projections: No. 6-5
6. Michigan Wolverines (2023 Record: 15-0)
There are going to be a ton of unknowns with Michigan for at least some time as they look ahead to the 2024 season. Jim Harbaugh continues to flirt with another trip to the NFL head coaching ranks, many expect J.J. McCarthy to be gone for the 2024 NFL Draft, and this team could lose a dozen or more draft picks overall when it’s all said and done.
For now, though, we’re going to assume that Harbaugh stays and you have to believe that what’s been built in Ann Arbor is wholly sustainable. Quarterback is a question mark, especially since we haven’t seen Michigan really hit the portal yet, but the defense will replenish its talent with more studs in a strong scheme and the Wolverines should compete well in the new Big Ten.
5. Ohio State Buckeyes (2023 Record: 11-2)
Full disclosure, I’m not sure how substantial of an upgrade Will Howard is at quarterback over Kyle McCord – and this is coming from someone who was highly critical of the latter throughout his first year as the Ohio State starter in 2023. Howard was successful and productive at Kansas State before transferring, but he wasn’t in the mold of what we’ve seen from quarterbacks in Ryan Day’s offense in Columbus.
Even still, the Buckeyes defense will again be their calling card as Jim Knowles worked wonders on that side of the ball. And though Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t be back, the Ohio State receiver pipeline remains extremely strong and we should see enough weapons to consistently make noise on offense if Howard isn’t a total bust. This feels like it a shaky foundation in some aspects, but the Buckeyes have earned the benefit of the doubt as a program.