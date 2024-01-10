Nick Saban retires: College football world in shock after perfectly-timed news drop
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has retired from coaching. College football fans everywhere were shocked.
By Mark Powell
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has retired from coaching. It doesn't even makes sense when I type it.
Yes, Saban is getting up there in age. He's 72 years old, just like Pete Carroll who made a similar decision on Wednesday. Saban built an empire in Tuscaloosa, winning six National Championships at Alabama (and one prior at LSU) before calling it quits. He's the best college football coach of all-time, and second place isn't relatively close -- and keep in mind, Saban coached the same program as Bear Bryant.
Saban has 292 career wins, 11 SEC championships and is a two-time coach of the year. In similar fashion to greats in other sports, one could probably make the argument he was the best coach every season.
College football fans shocked at Nick Saban retirement news
It's unclear exactly why Saban is leaving Alabama now, or who will replace him. Perhaps he just wants to spend more time with his family.
Saban's accomplished seemingly everything the sport of college football can offer. He even dipped his toe in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins. There's nothing more for him to do.
Saban's last run with Alabama led the Tide to the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they lost to the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines. Prior to Saban's arrival in Tuscaloosa, Alabama was a lost program. The days of Bear Bryant had long passed. Someone -- anyone -- had to return this program back to prominence. Saban provided an embarrassment of riches few could've imagined prior to his takeover.
Saban's final lesson was teaching the 2023 Crimson Tide how to win. The development of quarterback Jalen Milroe throughout the season -- culminating in an SEC title win over Georgia and that unfortunate QB scramble right into the Michigan line -- should not be understated.
A coaching legend has left on his own terms. Saban's the GOAT for a reason.
