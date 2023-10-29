5 teams who could be higher, or lower, in first CFP rankings than in the AP Top 25
Don't be shocked if these five college football teams have a different ranking between where they are in this week's AP Top 25 poll and where they could be in the College Football Playoff rankings.
By John Buhler
Michigan Wolverines could be higher than No. 2
The argument for Michigan being the top team in the sport is a compelling one. The Wolverines have dominated the Big Ten for the better part of three years now. Have they gotten help from advanced scouting throughout? Maybe not anymore. Regardless, Michigan has an innate ability to squish the opposition, unless that opposition is playing them in a neutral-site location in the national semifinals.
Of the 63 AP Top 25 ballots cast, Michigan received the second-most first-place votes with nine. While that is six more than the three Ohio State and Florida State got, it is still 39 less than what Georgia received at 48. Michigan has been more dominant than Georgia at times this season, but in the last two postseasons, Georgia is 4-0 with a win over Michigan, while the Wolverines are sadly 0-2.
I would not agree with Michigan being at No. 1, but they are one of three teams with a real case for it.
Ohio State Buckeyes could be higher than No. 3
Outside of Georgia and Michigan, the only other team with any real chance at being No. 1 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings would have to be the Ohio State Buckeyes. All three are at 8-0 on the season, but the Buckeyes have the two best wins: at Notre Dame by a field goal and home vs. a Penn State team that may be massively overrated. Notre Dame is good, but Penn State has its issues.
These are clearly the three best teams in the country right now, although fans of the Florida State Seminoles and the Washington Huskies would beg to differ. To me, Ohio State's resume does more for me than the eye test does. Head-to-head, I would take the Bulldogs and the Wolverines over them on a neutral site. This team can win a national championship, but quarterback play is a major concern.
Ohio State could be ranked anywhere between first, second and third in the initial playoff rankings.