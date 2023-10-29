5 teams who could be higher, or lower, in first CFP rankings than in the AP Top 25
Don't be shocked if these five college football teams have a different ranking between where they are in this week's AP Top 25 poll and where they could be in the College Football Playoff rankings.
By John Buhler
Oregon Ducks could be lower than No. 6
Besides who should be No. 1, one of the other great debates to be had in the first CFP rankings will have to be who are the first two teams out. While I would have Florida State in at No. 4 over Washington at No. 5, those teams are locks to be inside of the top six. Not to say it will fall that way entirely, but we are closer to a consensus with the Seminoles being just ahead of the Huskies here.
But as far as who could be that No. 6 team, the AP thinks it is Oregon. I am not so sure about that. The Ducks do have one of the best losses on the season, a narrow defeat to Washington in Seattle for their border war. However, I have my reservations about the Ducks meeting the Huskies in Las Vegas for a rematch. I might be proven wrong, but that blowout win of Utah in Salt Lake does not do it for me.
Personally, I would have the Ducks slotted in at No. 7 ahead of the Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8.
Texas Longhorns could be higher than No. 7
Of the top six, this is the hardest one for me to discern. I go back and forth on this, but I kind of like Texas at No. 6 over Oregon this week. Even though the Longhorns are without Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy showed us all that he can be a star under center in a Power Five offense. Oh, the Longhorns could make me look like an idiot and lose at home to No. 25 Kansas State this upcoming Saturday.
However, I do not trust Bo Nix at all. The win over Utah at Rice-Eccles was a rarity for him, as in a big-time win on the road over a team worth a damn. Then again, Utah is not the same team with Bryson Barnes playing quarterback for the Utes over Cam "Black Smoke" Rising. Thus, I have to reward Texas for beating Alabama and the Longhorns' only loss being to arch-rival Oklahoma in Red River by three.
For now, Texas feels like the Big 12's best bet to send its champion into the College Football Playoff.