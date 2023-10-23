College football rankings: Ranking the 9 undefeated FBS teams entering Week 9
And then, there were nine!
By Drew Koch
2. Michigan Wolverines (8-0)
On paper, you could make the argument that Michigan is the best team in college football. Honestly, there's a big part of me that wanted to put the Wolverines at No. 1. But, like Ric Flair used to say, "To be the man, you gotta beat the man, woo!"
As for Michigan, the Wolverines are just running over teams. Count Michigan State among the latest victims to feel the wrath of John Harbaugh. The Spartans didn't score a single point this past Saturday. Only one team all season has even reached double-digits. That's insane!
1. Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)
If Georgia is going to run the table, they're going to have to do so without Brock Bowers. Perhaps the biggest impact player in college football, Bowers will be sidelined for several weeks with an ankle injury.
But giving Kirby Smart an extra week to prepare for this week's matchup against the Florida Gators is like handing Warren Buffett another $1 billion. He doesn't need it, but he'll put it to good use. Look for the Bulldogs to have a solid game plan for the Gators this week.