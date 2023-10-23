College football rankings: Ranking the 9 undefeated FBS teams entering Week 9
And then, there were nine!
By Drew Koch
4. Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0)
While Buckeye Nation probably thinks this is too low, let's look at this objectively for a minute. Who did Penn State play during their undefeated start to the 2023 season? If your biggest win came against an Iowa team that gained two yards in the second half this past week, it's nothing to brag about,
Ohio State handled their business, but beating an undefeated Nittany Lions squad who had a schedule filled with cupcakes and cream puffs doesn't excite me. Quite frankly, OSU might have a tougher test this week when they go on the road to Madison to play Wisconsin.
Now, none of this is meant to take away from what Ohio State has done on the season. The Buckeyes have played very well. But beating Penn State isn't going to see Ohio State leapfrog anyone else on this list.
3. Florida State Seminoles (7-0)
Florida State continues to quietly dismantle the competition in the ACC. The Noles' latest victim was the Duke Blue Devils. FSU steamrolled the Dukies 38-20 at home in Tallahassee.
The Seminoles have scored 38 or more points the past three weeks and at least 31 points in the four games before that. Mike Norvell has his team humming right now and there may not be another tough opponent on the slate for FSU until they reach the ACC title game.