College football rankings: Ranking the 9 undefeated FBS teams entering Week 9
And then, there were nine!
By Drew Koch
6. Oklahoma Sooners (7-0)
This past week was not an easy test for the Oklahoma Sooners. Brent Venables and the OU defense had everything they wanted and more from the Knights' visit to Norman this past weekend.
Was this just a rested version of the Sooners taking an underrated opponent for granted following a monumental win, or is OU primed to take one on the chin in the coming weeks? Oklahoma has back-to-back road contests against Kansas and Oklahoma State; two teams the Sooners cannot take lightly.
5. Washington Huskies (7-0)
The Washington Huskies, much like Oklahoma Sooners, were coming off a big win against an undefeated opponent. While OU had an extra week to prepare for UCF, Washington went right back to work this past week versus Arizona State.
Michael Penix did not look like a Heisman hopeful this past weekend, and in fact, probably lost ground to Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. But a win is a win, even when it's ugly. The Huskies have a very beatable opponent this week in Stanford before traveling to USC to play the Trojans.