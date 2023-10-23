College football rankings: Ranking the 9 undefeated FBS teams entering Week 9
And then, there were nine!
By Drew Koch
8. Air Force Falcons (7-0)
How good is Air Force? Well, let's just say that owning bragging rights over your fellow servicemen from Navy isn't much to speak of. The Falcons dispatched the Midshipmen this past week and jumped three spots to No. 19 in the AP Top 25 this week.
Still, there's just something unconvincing about a team that runs the triple-option. Yes, it can be difficult to contain at times, but there's little to no threat of Air Force gaining yards through the air. The Falcons travel to Fort Collins this week to play the Colorado State Rams.
7. James Madison Dukes (7-0)
Now, a team that's not receiving enough love is the JMU Dukes. This team, who is unfortunately ineligible to win the Sun Belt this season because of a silly NCAA rule, just keeps winning.
The Dukes, because they just joined the conference this past year, are ineligible to play in the Sun Belt Championship and cannot compete in a bow game either. Sigh!
James Madison took care of the Marshall Thundering Herd this past week on the road and will battle Old Dominion at home this weekend. ODU at 4-3 is unlikely to hang with the Dukes this weekend, and JMU will soon own a win-loss record of 8-0. Are you kidding me?