College football rankings: Ranking the 9 undefeated FBS teams entering Week 9
And then, there were nine!
By Drew Koch
Week 8 claimed another victim this past week in college football. The North Carolina Tar Heels became the latest undefeated to lose after inexplicably dropping a game to the vaunted (checks notes) Virginia Cavaliers.
Of course, there was also the battle of unbeatens in Columbus this past week as well. Penn State's defense was sound, but Ohio State was the better team. The Buckeyes remained undefeated after knocking off the Nittany Lions 20-12 in The Shoe.
So, as Week 9 approaches, there are nine undefeated teams remaining in college football. Not everyone looked unbeatable this past week, as Oklahoma barely outlasted UCF at home.
But, at the end of the season, nobody cares how you won, they're only going to ask, "Did you win?" So, let's look at the nine remaining undefeated college football teams and put a ranking on them as Week 8 is set to begin.
9. Liberty Flames (7-0)
Liberty better soak it all in because they have a date with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Tuesday night in Bowling Green. This list could very quickly shrink to just eight if the Tops are able to unleash the magic that's sure to exist inside the best helmet design in college football.
But the Hilltoppers are going to have to do more than look good to take down the Flames, they're going to have to play good as well. Western Kentucky lost to Jacksonville State last week, so morale might be a bit low heading into this game against a very good Liberty team.
Liberty is 7-0 this season and 5-0 in conference play. Liberty is scoring over 36 points per game, and WKU is not necessarily known for their defense. It's looking like a high-scoring affair is on tap this week with dual-threat QB Kaidon Salter looking to get yards through the air and with his legs.