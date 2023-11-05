College football rankings 2023, Projected Week 11 CFP Top 25: Ohio State falls from 1
- Alabama, Georgia passed their biggest SEC tests yet
- Oklahoma, Notre Dame were upset in dramatic fashion
- Texas, Ole Miss, and Ohio State survived upset scares
Projected College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 after Week 10: No. 4-3
4. Florida State Seminoles
Florida State did not submit the crispest performance that we’ve seen from the Seminoles this season on Saturday, but that strangely seems to happen whenever ACC contenders go on the road to Pitt (looking at you, Louisville). Unlike the Cardinals earlier in the season, however, Mike Norvell’s team rarely looked like the outcome was in doubt in Week 10 as they rolled to a pedestrian 24-7 win.
Jordan Travis had another big day statistically, even though he only completed 22-of-36 pass attempts, as he scored one passing and one rushing touchdown while throwing for 360 yards. The defense, after allowing Pitt to go up 7-0 in the second quarter, put the clamps on the Panthers thereafter. More importantly, though, the Seminoles locked up a spot in the ACC Championship Game with this win on Saturday, which will be their next big step to ensure they’re inside the College Football Playoff field.
3. Michigan Wolverines
After another week of the Michigan sign-stealing and cheating scandal dominating the college football news cycle and with rumblings that a Jim Harbaugh suspension is coming soon, the Wolverines were back in action in Week 10 as they welcomed Purdue to the Big House. And even despite all of the distractions, including Connor Stalions being fired on Friday, it was just business as usual for this team that has been rolling all year long.
Behind a three-score game from Blake Corum, the Wolverines jumped out to a 20-0 lead over the Boilermakers, but then had some offensive hiccups and allowed Purdue to fight back within two scores at 20-6 going into halftime. But it was more dominance from Michigan in the second half, ultimately holding the Purdue offense to under 200 yards of offense and rolling to a 9-0 start with a massive victory. But now things get tough with Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State on-deck to finish the season.