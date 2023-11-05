College football rankings 2023, Projected Week 11 CFP Top 25: Ohio State falls from 1
- Alabama, Georgia passed their biggest SEC tests yet
- Oklahoma, Notre Dame were upset in dramatic fashion
- Texas, Ole Miss, and Ohio State survived upset scares
Projected College Football Playoff rankings Top 25 after Week 10: No. 2-1
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
If you just looked at the scorebug after Saturday, you probably think that the Ohio State Buckeyes dominated and cruised to an easy victory over Rutgers in Piscataway. That was anything but what actually transpired at the birthplace of college football in Week 10, though.
Kyle McCord, once again, looked problematic at quarterback with a handful of costly mistakes and poor throws. This time, he was bad enough that even Marvin Harrison Jr. couldn’t step up to save him. Instead, it was running back TreVeyon Henderson and the defense, particularly on a second-half interception off of Gavin Wimstatt that changed the momentum of the game, that carried OSU to a win.
It was far from a shock to see the Buckeyes at No. 1 in the first CFP rankings given their wins over Notre Dame and Penn State, even if they hadn’t looked anything close to the best team in the country this season. But with the Irish taking another loss and weakening that win alongside another lackluster start-to-finish performance from this team, Ohio State is going to lose the top spot.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
When the initial CFP rankings were released, Georgia came in at No. 2 despite spending all season at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The reason as to why, however, was not difficult to discern: The Dawgs ain’t played nobody. Well, now they have.
On Saturday, Kirby Smart’s team welcomed the previously No. 12-ranked Missouri Tigers to Athens. It was a tight one early as both offenses had difficulty sustaining drives. Out of halftime, though, Carson Beck and the Bulldogs offense got cooking and it was too much to ask of Brady Cook and the Tigers to keep pace with the Dawgs defense stepping up to the moment.
Though the final score might only show a 30-21 win for Georgia, it was one of the more impressive wins of the season. When you add this win to the Dawgs’ resumé and throw in another failed eye-test performance for Ohio State, this victory should be enough to propel the two-time defending national champions to No. 1 when the Selection Committee meets again.