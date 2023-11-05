Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia’s signature win over Missouri
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart loved his team's resiliency as they got a signature win over Missouri, but an injury update puts a damper on the victory.
The Georgia Bulldogs didn't get the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings in part because they haven't picked up the quality wins currently in Ohio State's pocket. But that changed on Saturday with a victory over Missouri that looks like the Bulldogs' signature win of the season so far.
Georgia withstood an upset bid from the Tigers with a 30-21 victory. When it was all said and done, head coach Kirby Smart raved about the mindset of his team.
Kirby Smart praised Georgia's resilience, tipped his cap to Missouri's run game and updated an injury
Later, in the postgame press conference, Smart doubled down on that message.
Next week against Ole Miss, Georgia fans may want to see Smart be more aggressive before the end of the first half. Fans in the stands booed when the Dawgs ran conservative run plays on their final drive of the second quarter.
Smart dismissed those concerns saying, "I gotta make decisions that win games, not win spreads."
Smart was very compimentary of Eli Drinkwitz and his Missouri football team, particularly their ground game.
"They didn't do anything they didn't do all year. They didn't scheme us up. They whipped our ass," Smart said.
The Tigers gained 151 yards on the ground with Cody Schrader gaining 5.1 yards per carry.
The Bulldogs got the victory but it didn't come without cost. Jamon Dumas-Johnson was in a sling after suffering an injury in the third quarter.
Smart's injury update on the linebacker wasn't positive. It looks like he suffered a fracture in his forearm. It's the type of injury he likely won't be able to play through with a club on his arm.
That's a big blow to the Georgia defense. Dumas-Johnson had seven total tackles against Missouri, increasing his season total to 34. He went into the game leading the Dawgs with 5.5 tackles for loss.