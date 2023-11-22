Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 13
1. Ohio State Buckeyes
Opponent: at 3 Michigan | Time: Saturday, Nov. 25, Noon ET (FOX) | Spread: MICH -3.5
Of course, we have to finish with The Game.
Ohio State and Michigan clash in Ann Arbor on Saturday with, once again, everything on the line. The winner moves on to the Big Ten Championship Game and almost surely the College Football Playoff. The winner, based on how this Playoff race is shaping up, is likely left out of the Top 4 when Selection Sunday rolls around on Dec. 3.
For much of the season, everyone was circling this game as another reckoning for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. After two straight losses to the Wolverines in this rivalry, we watched Kyle McCord and the offense struggle at times, even with the defense leveling up substantially from a year ago. Meanwhile, Michigan looked to be on a war path.
But then came the sign-stealing scandal and the past two weeks for the Wolverines. Now, there are questions about whether Michigan could possibly be fully focused with Jim Harbaugh removed from the sidelines, with all of the distractions, and perhaps now not having the opposing team's signals.
I don't expect The Game to be a repeat of the past two years by any stretch. Michigan hit one explosive play after another a year ago, which Ohio State's defense might be too improved to allow. However, McCord has still not proven himself and the Wolverines defense remains elite. They can pressure him at an extreme rate and severely limit the Buckeyes. Moreover, I believe J.J. McCarthy is still capable of making plays when it's actually needed, which we'll also see.
Yes, Michigan is favored, but Ohio State has been ranked ahead of their rivals in every iteration of the CFP rankings this year. After Saturday and getting upset on the road by their rivals, though, the Buckeyes won't be able to say that anymore.