Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 9
- Oregon and Oregon State go on the road in trouble spots
- Oklahoma almost got clipped last week, will they be as lucky in Week 9?
- Georgia heads to the Cocktail Party without Brock Bowers
1. Oregon Ducks
Opponent: at 13 Utah | Time: Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX) | Spread: ORE -6.5
On the heels of the loss to Washington, Oregon got off to a slow start last week at home against Washington State before finding its footing and pulling away. The tests don't stop in the Pac-12, though, and now the Ducks have to go on the road to the toughest environment in the conference, Rice-Eccles Stadium, to face the No. 13 Utah Utes.
That, in itself, could be a tough ask for Dan Lanning's team and Bo Nix, who has been substantially worse on the road in his college career than at home, both in Eugene and at Auburn. But the numbers also express how this could be a tough matchup in any environement for Oregon.
For as prolific as the Ducks offense has been this season, the level of competition can't be overlooked. This unit hasn't been up against a defense that ranks inside the Top 40 in EPA allowed this season. Utah, on the other hand, ranks second in the country in that capacity.
This will be, bar none, the toughest test that Oregon will face this season. Frankly, it remains to be seen just how good this vaunted rushing attack, praised offensive line, and Nix's passing attack are when they are up against a truly formidable opponent. That's raised tenfold when you consider Rice-Eccles as well, which only raises the level of difficulty.
The one thing that could work in the Ducks' favor is that the Utah offense is anything but dynamic due to inuries and the now-confirmed season-long absence of Cam Rising. Even still, the unknown of how Oregon's offense will fair in this situation leads me to think that they could be in danger of getting upset and being handed their second loss of the 2023 campaign.