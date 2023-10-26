Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 9
- Oregon and Oregon State go on the road in trouble spots
- Oklahoma almost got clipped last week, will they be as lucky in Week 9?
- Georgia heads to the Cocktail Party without Brock Bowers
2. Georgia Bulldogs
Opponent: Florida (Neutral Site) | Time: Saturday, Oct. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS) | Spread: UGA -14.5
Let's just be abundantly clear about this, I think that the Georgia Bulldogs are going to dominate the rival Florida Gators on Saturday in Jacksonville for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.
On every level, Georgia is the superior team. They have a more efficient and more explosive offense and a defense that has also been more effective limiting explosive plays and being efficient on a down-to-down, drive-to-drive basis, even if that unit for the Bulldogs isn't perfect. Moreover, with Kirby Smart getting the bye last week to prepare for this game, it could be bad news for Billy Napier's team.
And yet, you simply have to put the Dawgs on upset alert. When a team comes into its first game without its best player, a rivalry game where things have gone sideways in both directions historically no less, you have to consider an upset as a possibility.
Brock Bowers is two weeks removed from the ankle injury that required tightrope surgery. The Georgia tight end is legitimately one of the best playmakers in college football. Losing him is not good for the offense just simply based on his role and ability.
At the same time, Georgia could benefit from having to trust quarterback Carson Beck more and utilize other talented weapons within the offense. A shift in approach may not be a bad thing for the Bulldogs. But again, this is the first game since the injury -- is it a certainty those changes, if they happen, transpire immediately? No, and against a solid Florida defensive front, that could be a problem for UGA.
Again, I'm picking Georgia to win handily in this game and probably cover -14.5. However, I can't ignore the possibility laid out above, which is why the Dawgs get put on upset alert this week.