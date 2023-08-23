Commanders avoid preseason disaster with latest injury update
The Washington Commanders ended the Baltimore Ravens' preseason streak, and avoided a serious injury to one of their best players on offense.
By Scott Rogust
The Washington Commanders were feeling good after Monday night. The Commanders might as well be called "the streak enders," as they were able to defeat the Baltimore Ravens 28-26 to end their 24-game winning streak in the preseason. While it was undoubtedly the most exciting preseason game, the Commanders were concerned with one of their top stars in wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
Just before halftime, McLaurin limped to the locker room with a toe injury and was removed from the game. With that, the team had McLaurin undergo an MRI, hoping that it wasn't serious. They received some good news on Tuesday.
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, McLaurin avoided a major injury and is instead dealing with a toe issue that is deemed day-to-day. With that, he is on pace to likely be ready for the start of the season.
Commanders: Terry McLaurin avoids major toe injury, expected to be ready for Week 1
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Wednesday that the plan is for McLaurin to stay off of his feet for "the next couple of days."
Washington is entering an important season. One year removed from being the only team in the NFC East to miss out on the playoffs, the Commanders looked to overhaul the offense, as they brought in Eric Bieniemy from the Kansas City Chiefs to be their new coordinator. Not only that, but the team is moving forward with second-year quarterback Sam Howell as their starter. With that in mind, they need McLaurin to be healthy and on the field for the season.
Last year, McLaurin caught 77 passes for 1,191 yards and five touchdowns on 120 targets in 17 games played. Through his four years with the team, McLaurin recorded 299 receptions for 4,281 yards and 477 targets.
The Commanders open up their season against the Arizona Cardinals. It will be interesting to see if McLaurin will be ready to go for the game.