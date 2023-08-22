Washington Commanders treat preseason win over Ravens like their Super Bowl
The Washington Commanders ended the Ravens' NFL preseason win streak, but their reaction was as if they'd won the Super Bowl.
It's over, it's finally over. The Washington Commanders have ended the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history. The 29-28 victory over the visiting Baltimore Ravens snapped Baltimore's 24-game winning streak, setting off a wild celebration at FedEx Field.
That's where it gets interesting.
Washington is fully aware that this is a preseason game, yet from their perspective and the way they celebrated by running to the end zone and dancing on the sidelines, you would have thought this team just won the Super Bowl.
As fate would have it, Twitter or X as they call it, went into a frenzy as social media, fans of the Ravens, and the public in general descended upon the Burgundy and Gold, calling the actions a bit "premature".
Commanders embarrass themselves celebrating preseason win over Ravens
What's hilarious about this whole saga is the fact that this is a preseason game, and, in the end, the Ravens could be the ones who have the last laugh given the current state of the franchise. Baltimore is a legitimate contender for the Super Bowl, and Washington is still trying to rebuild and recover from the Dan Snyder era.
While they have plenty of reason to celebrate and be happy about their accomplishment, a preseason victory doesn't amount to anything. Furthermore, the jeers from the outside world are only getting louder. A strong preseason doesn't automatically equate to regular-season success, see the 2008 Detroit Lions as the prime example.
Nevertheless, the Commanders don't seem to care. They have a reason to be happy, and for one, we should let them have their moment. The Ravens have bigger goals ahead of them, and that involves more than a game where most of the players on their roster will likely be headed to waivers or the practice squad.