Cowboys play dangerous game with how they exercised Micah Parsons' fifth-year option
Shortchanging Micah Parsons seems like a bad idea.
The Dallas Cowboys were always going to exercise the fifth-year option on Micah Parsons' rookie contract. There was never any doubt. But the way they went about it could create doubt about the star defender's future in Dallas.
The Cowboys plan to place the fifth-year option on Parsons as a defensive end, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. If they were going to designate him as a linebackr, his salary would increase by $2.7 million.
That's $2.7 million saved for the team. For the player, that's $2.7 million he'd be denied after three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro nods in his first three seasons.
Do the Cowboys risk pissing off Micah Parsons with fifth-year option designation?
The Cowboys list Parsons as a linebacker on their roster, so if he wanted to raise a fuss about this, he might have a case.
The thing is, Parsons isn't likely to play on that fifth-year option anyway. Dallas is certain to pursue an extension before the 2025 season, looking to lock in their best defender with a lucrative and long-term new deal. They can work on that contract this year.
The Cowboys may actually end up paying Parsons more as a defensive end. Nick Bosa got a $170 million contract as a defensive end. Khalil Mack's $141 million is the top deal for a linebacker. Parsons can certainly argue he deserves to eclipse both.
The important thing for Jerry Jones and company is communicating their intentions to Parsons every step of the way. If they fully intend to give him a record-breaking contract, as is expected when the time comes, then squabbling over $2.7 million would seem silly.
On the other hand, if this is a sign that they're going to try to lowball the best young defender in the league, that's a bad sign for all involved.