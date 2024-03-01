Cowboys rumors: Pollard could default to return, Nightmare year incoming, Tyler Smith plan
- Tyler Smith gives the Cowboys flexibility regardless of Tyron Smith
- Contract mayhem is coming in 2025
- Tony Pollard could return for 2024 by default
Cowboys rumors: Nightmare year incoming
The Cowboys have a lot riding on the 2024 season. A whole lot.
The franchise is desperate for a Super Bowl and they've pinned their hopes on Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott...for one year at least.
The head coach and most of his staff only have one year left on their deals, including newly hired defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. That's according to The Dallas Morning News. Meanwhile, Prescott is entering the final year of his contract.
When the 2025 offseason rolls around, Dallas will have to juggle contract decisions on the coaching staff and at quarterback, among other key positions. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence and guard Zack Martin are 2025 free agents to be. Micah Parsons will be due for an extension.
It may actually be a nightmare for Jerry Jones and company to hand all those things at once. Then again, this is what they signed up for. The decision to retain McCarthy wasn't exactly popular. Giving Zimmer just a one-year deal says it all. The 2024 Cowboys are in prove it or lose it mode. What could go wrong with that? It's not like Dallas has a reputation for crumbling under the pressure or anything....