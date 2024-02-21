Cowboys Rumors: Star RB upgrade, Jimmy Johnson return, Brandin Cooks trade
- Dallas could look to make RB upgrade
- Jimmy Johnson makes long-awaited return
- Brandin Cooks traded to Jets in mock proposal
Last offseason, the Cowboys made what was seemingly a no-brainer decision, releasing longtime running back Ezekiel Elliot while handing the reins to ascending running back Tony Pollard. While letting go of Elliot still makes sense in hindsight, Pollard might not have been cut out for the clear-cut RB1 role.
The 26-year-old Pollard struggled in his first season as the undisputed starter in Dallas' backfield. He did rush for 1,005 yards in 17 games, but did so on 252 attempts. He rushed for two fewer yards than he did in 2022 despite receiving 59 more attempts. His efficiency fell off a cliff, as Pollard went from averaging 5.2 yards per attempt in 2022 to 4.0 Y/A this past season. His efficiency as a pass catcher took a step back as well, as Pollard recorded 60 fewer yards in the air despite making 16 more catches.
Pollard is set to hit free agency following his underwhelming season. Dallas could look to bring him back and hope for improvement, but they can also target other running backs, like Josh Jacobs, to potentially fill in and be an upgrade. ESPN's Matt Bowen believes Jacobs' best fit happens to be Dallas.
"With the expectation Tony Pollard does not return to Dallas, the Cowboys could pivot to Jacobs. He has been a volume grinder for the Raiders, with the low pad level to finish runs and the quickness to make defenders miss. Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing in 2022, could also be utilized as a receiving option for Dak Prescott on swings, screens, and unders."
Like Pollard, Jacobs is coming off a rough season in 2023 but has a history of being an elite RB1. In fact, Jacobs led the league with 1,653 rushing yards in the 2022 season, proving he has and likely still can be a game-changer on the ground. His 2023 season was abysmal, but he got a late start to his season after a contract holdout, and missed time due to injury as well.
Jacobs was also the victim of playing for a Raiders team without much to write home about at the quarterback position. When teams were playing the Raiders, the star running back was the player opposing teams were zeroing in on because they felt they could realistically gamble on guys like Jimmy Garoppolo and Aiden O'Connell being unable to beat them.
Jacobs joining a Cowboys offense with an elite quarterback under center in Dak Prescott could get him back to the elite player he was in 2022. If he is elite, this Cowboys offense has another level it can reach.