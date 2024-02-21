Cowboys Rumors: Star RB upgrade, Jimmy Johnson return, Brandin Cooks trade
Cowboys Rumors: Jimmy Johnson makes long-awaited return
Jimmy Johnson spent five outstanding season coaching the Cowboys from 1989-1993, going from a 1-15 team in his first season to the eventual winner of back-to-back Super Bowl Champions in the 1992 and 1993 seasons.
Right after winning the second Super Bowl, Johnson and owner Jerry Jones shockingly split, ending Johnson's tenure in Dallas and what looked like a potential Cowboys dynasty. Dallas did win another Super Bowl without Johnson two years after he left, but with how young they were it looked like they had potential to achieve so much more had the Hall of Fame coach remained in Dallas.
While the rift between Johnson and Jones lasted for nearly 30 years, the two sides finally put the matter to bed with Jones inducting Johnson into the Cowboys Ring of Honor in their Week 17 game this past season against the Lions.
"Since the Ring of Honor, I am on his [Jerry Jones'] advisory board now," Johnson said to Joe Rose on WQAM 560 AM in Miami. "We were talking on the phone. I talked to him about an hour after his Green Bay loss, and he was talking about what all he needed to do because he had big decisions on Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn and Dak Prescott. Everything is hunky dory now. I am back in the fold with the Cowboys."
Johnson appears to now have the ear of the Cowboys owner, helping Jones plan for the 2024 season after an extremely disappointing loss against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. While Dallas could seemingly use Johnson as their head coach with how things have gone with Mike McCarthy, it should be nice to have him involved with the franchise again after decades being disassociated.