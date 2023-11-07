3 teams that should have fired their managers for Craig Counsell
Craig Counsell is headed to the Windy City. However, there are several teams that could have benefitted from him, and probably should have fired their current managers to clear a spot for him.
By Curt Bishop
2. New York Yankees
The Yankees are another team that could have benefitted from having Counsell around.
Fans of the Bronx Bombers have grown frustrated with Aaron Boone, who has made countless questionable decisions during his time at the helm of the Yankees.
Under Boone, the Yankees have not won a World Series and have still yet to reach the Fall Classic since winning it all in 2009.
The Yankees missed the postseason in 2023, finishing with a record of 82-80 and coming in fourth place in the ever-competitive American League East.
Hiring a proven manager would have been a great way for the Yankees to reverse course and get back to their winning ways. However, Boone is still under contract for 2025, and Yankees fans are only growing more frustrated with the team's skipper.
This year was the first year that New York had missed the playoffs since Boone took over, but the Yankees have only reached the ALCS twice under Boone, and they have lost both times to the Houston Astros.
New York needs a proven winner and a fresh voice in their clubhouse in order to reclaim their status as a powerhouse in the American League.