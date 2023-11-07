3 teams that should have fired their managers for Craig Counsell
Craig Counsell is headed to the Windy City. However, there are several teams that could have benefitted from him, and probably should have fired their current managers to clear a spot for him.
By Curt Bishop
The Milwaukee Brewers and their fanbase were left shocked on Monday when it was announced that manager Craig Counsell would be departing for the Chicago Cubs.
Counsell had spent almost a decade at the helm of the Brewers, having taken over as the team's manager in 2016. However, his time in Milwaukee has come to an end.
But there are several teams that are sticking with their current managers, who really could have benefitted from having Counsell at the helm.
Instead, they kept their current managers, who have received much criticism from their fanbases.
Here are three teams that should have fired their managers to make a play for Counsell.
3. Chicago White Sox
The White Sox hired Pedro Grifol after the departure of Tony La Russa in hopes of returning to their winning ways.
Unfortunately, Grifol couldn't fix the South Siders, who finished with 101 losses and fell well short of the postseason. With Dylan Cease leading the pitching staff, the White Sox should be trying to return to contention.
And while Grifol could still help turn things around, Counsell is a proven winner who has had much success in his managerial career, guiding Milwaukee to two NL Central titles.