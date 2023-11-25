3 reasons Corbin Burnes to the Cubs won’t happen, 1 reason it actually could
A Corbin Burnes trade to the Chicago Cubs isn't likely by any means, but it's also not an impossibility.
Corbin Burnes to the Cubs won't happen because there's a good chance he isn't moved at all
The Brewers could look to sell off their pieces with the future in mind, but they also haven't rebuilt in a very long time. How likely is it that they actually trade away key players like Burnes or Willy Adames or Devin Williams? Probably not very, if we're being honest.
A big reason why many assume Milwaukee will begin to sell their talented players is because Brandon Woodruff was non-tendered by the team as he's expected to miss most, if not the entire 2024 season. Losing Woodruff is obviously a big blow, but this team won 92 games with him making just 11 starts for the team.
Outside of Woodruff, their next-biggest free agent is probably Wade Miley who was excellent this past season, but feels replaceable. The Brewers still have a stout rotation led by Burnes and Freddy Peralta, and could easily win the NL Central again.
Worst comes to worst, Milwaukee could deal Burnes away at the trade deadline if the team isn't competing. Trading him within the division and punting on the 2024 season while most of the 92-win team is in tact doesn't feel likely, even if it's what best for their future.