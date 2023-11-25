3 reasons Corbin Burnes to the Cubs won’t happen, 1 reason it actually could
A Corbin Burnes trade to the Chicago Cubs isn't likely by any means, but it's also not an impossibility.
Corbin Burnes to the Cubs could actually happen because Chicago has the assets and the desperation to get a deal done
Again, there are more reasons to believe a Burnes trade to Chicago won't happen, but the Cubs' chances aren't exactly zero. The Cubs have both the assets and the desperation to get a deal like this done.
The Cubs have one of the best farm systems in the majors, including six players in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list. They have guys like Pete Crow-Armstrong (12) and Cade Horton (29) whom Milwaukee would likely covet. The Cubs likely won't want to move either for a rental, but the Brewers and their development staff getting their hands on a pitching prospect like Cade Horton could easily make them believe they have the next Corbin Burnes waiting in the wings. In other words, Chicago can hypothetically offer more than most other teams can. That should at least get the Brewers' attention.
If the Brewers want young controllable pieces, the Cubs have that too. Christopher Morel has five years of control and just hit 26 home runs this past season. Guys like Jordan Wicks and Alexander Canario made their debuts this past season and should have a good amount of value. Wicks in particular can be a nice get for Milwaukee.
The Cubs have everything Milwaukee would want, including the desperation to get a deal done. The Cubs are trying to get back to the postseason for the first time in a while, and need external help to get there. They'd ideally like to do their work in free agency, but what if players like Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto opt to sign elsewhere?
If Chicago misses on all of the high-end free agent talent, they might turn to trade. A Burnes deal obviously isn't likely, but the Cubs could be desperate enough to give the Brewers an offer they simply cannot refuse.