Cubs should use Cody Bellinger's money on a Craig Counsell star-studded reunion
If the Chicago Cubs are unable to bring back Cody Bellinger, they should use some of that money to sign a former Milwaukee Brewers star.
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs are among several teams interested in outfielder Cody Bellinger, who spent last season in the Windy City. Bellinger signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs last season and return to NL MVP form. This winter, he's expected to command a contract of at least $200 million.
Chicago has been in on both Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Ohtani signed with the Dodgers, and Yamamoto is likely headed to Los Angeles or New York. The Cubs are all-in after hiring Craig Counsell as their manager from the rival Brewers. If re-signing Bellinger, admittedly their Plan C, fails, then the Cubs need to be ready to pivot.
$200 million is a lot of money, which is the good news. There is no guarantee that Bellinger will register back-to-back seasons as productive as his 2023 campaign. What if he regresses back to his post-MVP form with the Dodgers?
MLB Rumors: Could Cubs consider Josh Hader reunion with Craig Counsell?
While Chicago has several major needs if they want to be considered a contender in the National League next season, one of those is pitching. The Cubs pitching staff was a sore spot in 2023, and they can ill-afford to go into spring training with the rotation and bullpen they currently have.
With that in mind, Josh Hader is a free agent and readily available to the highest bidder. If the Ricketts family is really willing to spend as much money as they claim they are, Hader would make a lot of sense given his familiarity with Counsell, and his ability to shorten the game for a rotation that, outside of Justin Steele, is a little lackluster at the moment.
Hader rebounded in a big way in 2023 after a brutal second half of '22 with the Padres. The 29-year-old had a minuscule 1.28 ERA in 61 appearances, and made his fifth NL All-Star team.