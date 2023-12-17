Yoshinobu Yamamoto rumors: Yankees fumble, Ohtani impact, contract leverage
- Red Sox and Giants drive up the price for Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Shohei Ohtani "highly significant" presence at Dodgers' Yamamoto meeting
- Yankees could melt under the pressure to sign Yamamoto
The Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes continue to unfold. Bidding is expected to intensify this week, per Will Sammon of The Athletic, as teams fervently wrestle for poll position in the race to sign the 25-year-old ace from Japan.
Yamamoto met with Steve Cohen and a New York Mets contingent over dinner on Saturday. On Sunday, Yamamoto has a meeting scheduled with the equally anxious New York Yankees, who continue to project confidence in Yamamoto's ultimate decision.
We cannot discount the Los Angeles Dodgers either. LA is located closer to Japan on the west coast and Yamamoto's meeting with the franchise involved a high dose of star power, including $700 million man Shohei Ohtani.
Also on the list of potential landing spots: the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, and Philadelphia Phillies.