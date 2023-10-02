3 players Cubs will lose because of failed trade deadline, 1 who will stay
The Chicago Cubs could very well lose up to three players they could have traded at the deadline, but didn't to make a playoff run. It's the price of winning, sometimes.
By Mark Powell
Jeimer Candelario makes some sense for the Cubs beyond this season
The Cubs have a bit of a logjam on the infield, and if they can afford to bring back Jeimer Candelario on a cheap rate, it makes some sense to keep him. Were Cody Bellinger to leave, Candelario could play first base for Chicago in 2024.
As MLB Trade Rumors noted upon his return from injury, Candelario revived his season in the Windy City. What's the point in letting him head elsewhere when he can serve as a far cheaper Bellinger replacement?
"At the time of the trade, Candelario was slashing an impressive .258/.342/.481 in 419 trips to the plate with 30 doubles and 16 homers. He got off to a hot start in Chicago with a .305/.370/.524 slash line in his first 92 trips to the plate with the club, though he entered a brutal slump for his final 13 games prior to hitting the shelf with a .083/.227/.278 line across 44 trips to the plate. Adding the bat Candelario flashed at the start of his time with the Cubs this year, or even the production from his stint with the Nationals earlier this year, would provide a huge boost to a Cubs lineup," MLBTR's Nick Deeds wrote at the time.
It's that kind of power and plate presence that this Cubs lineup needs at a consistent rate. Why mess with a good thing, especially if it's affordable?