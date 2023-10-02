3 players Cubs will lose because of failed trade deadline, 1 who will stay
The Chicago Cubs could very well lose up to three players they could have traded at the deadline, but didn't to make a playoff run. It's the price of winning, sometimes.
By Mark Powell
Marcus Stroman is on the way out for the Cubs
At one time, Marcus Stroman was the hottest pitching commodity on the trade market. Then, Stroman suffered some injury setbacks, and Chicago missed its chance. Stroman has a player option this offseason and could very well use it. Were he to opt out, he'd become one of the more well-known starting pitchers on the market, though there are plenty to choose from this offseason.
Still, Stroman's numbers suggest he could make more in free agency. If he's about the money -- and it'd be tough to blame him -- Stroman will opt out. The Cubs hurler loves pitching in Chicago and is open to a return, so it's not out of the realm of possibility that could happen. If Stroman opts out, the Cubs should pursue an extension with him, per FanSided's Luke Norris. It may just be the push they need.
"But after some dreadful performances in July, which raised his ERA by more than a point, Stroman then missed more than a month of action with a rib injury. And he didn't pitch particularly well when he returned, posting a 5.63 ERA in four September appearances...Despite Stroman expressing his desire to remain in the Windy City, the Cubs have said that there are no plans to give him an extension."
I am of the mindset that Stroman will pursue financial security, but there's no guarantee after a second half full of struggles and injuries.