3 players Cubs will lose because of failed trade deadline, 1 who will stay
The Chicago Cubs could very well lose up to three players they could have traded at the deadline, but didn't to make a playoff run. It's the price of winning, sometimes.
By Mark Powell
Cubs will lose Michael Fulmer this offseason
Michael Fulmer will not serve as a tremendous loss for Chicago this offseason, but the longtime relief pitcher could have been flipped at the trade deadline for prospects. Instead, the Cubs held onto him, and he finished the season with an ERA well over four. Those numbers were better at the trade deadline, which makes the choice to keep Fulmer all the more frustrating.
Prior to the season, Fulmer had a chance to be the Cubs closer, but ultimately ended up in a middle relief role.
“They were one of the first teams to contact me,” Fulmer said last March. “Before any dollar figures were exchanged or anything like that, they were saying, ‘Look, this is what we think you can work on. Whether you sign here or not, we think you can benefit by throwing this pitch or something with this shape. Obviously, our interest level is high. We’d love to have you. But even if things don’t work out, this is how we think you can get better.'”
Chicago signed Fulmer to a short-term deal and did not reap the benefits. Now, they will likely watch him walk out the door and sign with another contender on a similar prove-it contract.