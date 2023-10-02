3 players Cubs will lose because of failed trade deadline, 1 who will stay
The Chicago Cubs could very well lose up to three players they could have traded at the deadline, but didn't to make a playoff run. It's the price of winning, sometimes.
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs had a chance to clean house at the MLB trade deadline. Instead, Dansby Swanson and the team's veteran core led Chicago on a win streak, seemingly forcing Jed Hoyer and the front office to stick with their players in hopes of a postseason run.
At the time, that sounded like a decent plan. Chicago was on pace to make the playoffs as an NL Wild Card team, and frankly looked to be in good position up until the final week of the season. Then, a brutal late-season collapse doomed David Ross's club to the point of no return.
A complicated offseason lays ahead, and the Cubs do not have control of their own destiny. Several top free agents like Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman can opt out of their deals. If Chicago preferred, they could completely clean house, but committing to another retooling of sorts could alienate the fanbase.
Sometimes what is best for the organization isn't ideal for the on-field product.
Cubs will lose Cody Bellinger, there's no doubt about it
Cody Bellinger discussed his Cubs career in the past tense over the weekend, making it all the more clear that he intends to opt out of his contract and test free agency. While he could always re-sign in Chicago, it's tough to see Hoyer spending close to $180 million or $200 million for a player like Bellinger, when he could instead spread that money around.
“I really tried to enjoy these last few weeks. Obviously, there is no prediction of the future. Playing for the Cubs organization and Wrigley Field was really special," Bellinger said. Yikes.
Bellinger put up NL MVP-like numbers (in most years) for Chicago, and his return to glory should be noted given his recent struggles in Los Angeles. The Cubs took a chance on him, and he delivered. Yet, this was always the risk. Bellinger was asked to prove it in his contract, and he did. Now, the Boras client can test the free-agent waters.