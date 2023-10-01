Cody Bellinger’s latest comment puts Cubs career in the rear view
The Chicago Cubs have many free agents looming this offseason, and pundits are questioning the future of Cody Bellinger as he seemingly sends a farewell message.
Cody Bellinger is a soon-to-be free agent again, and many questions are swirling about his future with the Chicago Cubs, especially after some of his comments regarding their end-of-season collapse.
It was recently reported that Cubs beat reporter Jesse Rogers said, “My prediction is he will not be a Cub.” Now, Rogers has reported on Bellinger’s thoughts, which further explains the situation.
Cody Bellinger said, “I really tried to enjoy these last few weeks. Obviously, there is no prediction of the future. Playing for the Cubs organization and Wrigley Field was really special."
Bellinger’s comments sound more like a farewell than a return, but that is to be expected when your agent is Scott Boras, who demands top dollar from any team.
Can the Cubs even afford to pay for Cody Bellinger's services?
At just 28 years old, Bellinger has a long career ahead of him. But now the question arises: Is he worth what he and his agent want? Bellinger is probably looking for at least a four-year deal, but he could demand a longer contract that pays him between $20 million and $30 million a year.
Any Bellinger contract could be close to $200, depending on a bidding war. Bellinger just had a good year but struggled in the previous seasons.
Bellinger has been in the league for seven years now. The Dodgers let him walk due to his recent struggles, but his bounceback campaign better resembles his MVP season back in 2019.
Many are speculating about which teams will try to acquire his services this offseason. But you have to look at the front-runner, which is the New York Yankees, who will be willing to pay more than the Cubs. Some pundits think the Padres could be trying to pair him alongside Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. in the outfield, while removing Trent Grisham.