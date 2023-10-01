MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger’s future with Cubs in serious doubt after playoff collapse
Cody Bellinger's time with the Cubs may be coming to an end after this season as some insiders don't expect him to re-sign with the organization.
The Chicago Cubs still have one more game remaining, but their season ended on Saturday night with a Miami Marlins win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Cubs didn't perform badly in 2023. But their record of 83-78 with one game to play still wasn't enough to make the postseason despite the expanded playoffs.
Many are calling for manager David Ross to get fired due to their collapse. But now, since the season is essentially over, many are more concerned about the future of some of their star players as free agency arrives.
MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger not expected to re-sign with Cubs
The main Cubs free agent this offseason is Cody Bellinger, who has a $12 million mutual option, but he won't stay on that deal and will demand a new contract after his massive 2023 campaign.
Bellinger is just 28 years old, and his agent Scott Boras wants a huge payday. Some estimate a contract could be between four and seven years, worth between $20 million and $30 million a season.
Some around the Cubs organization, such as Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox beat reporter Jesse Rogers, were recently asked if Bellinger will re-sign.
"My prediction is he will not be a Cub," Rogers tweeted.
This comment could foreshadow his future with Chicago.
The Cubs have eight possible free agents this offseason, which include one player option, two mutual options, two club options, and three free agents. The player with the player option is Marcus Stroman, who is likely to opt-in to the remainder of his contract that will pay him $21 million in 2024.
Kyle Hendricks has a $16 million club option, which is still questionable. The Cubs are likely to use Yan Gomes' $6 million club option because of his amazing return to form in 2023. They have others like Jeimer Candelario, Michael Fulmer, Brad Boxberger, and Shane Green who all have questionable futures with the Cubs as well.